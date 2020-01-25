ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COP. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a positive rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,689,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,855. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First American Bank bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $1,743,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $728,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 190,412 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

