Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CLR. Mizuho lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 579,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $19,633,324.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039. Corporate insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 154.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,372,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,250,000 after purchasing an additional 832,702 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 7,653.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 773,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,557,000 after purchasing an additional 763,549 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,357 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $356,181,000 after purchasing an additional 512,106 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 138.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 842,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 489,142 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,237,000 after purchasing an additional 400,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

