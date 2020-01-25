Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Corning comprises 1.4% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $996,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $10,689,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,741,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,473. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

