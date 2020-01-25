Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. Cousins Properties posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.03 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUZ. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.98, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

