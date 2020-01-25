Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on 1COV. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €45.61 ($53.04).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €39.76 ($46.23) on Tuesday. Covestro has a one year low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a one year high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company has a 50 day moving average of €41.43 and a 200-day moving average of €42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.