Cpl Resources Plc (CPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Cpl Resources Plc (LON:CPS) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of €0.10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CPS stock opened at GBX 695 ($9.14) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55. Cpl Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 500 ($6.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 689 ($9.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 640.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 589.40.

Get Cpl Resources alerts:

Cpl Resources Company Profile

Cpl Resources plc, an employment services organization, provides staffing, recruitment, training, and outsourcing services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flexible Talent and Permanent. The Flexible Talent segment offers managed services, temporary and contract recruitment, and strategic talent advisory services.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cpl Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cpl Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.