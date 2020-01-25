Cpl Resources Plc (CPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Cpl Resources Plc (LON:CPS) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of €0.10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of CPS stock opened at GBX 695 ($9.14) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55. Cpl Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 500 ($6.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 689 ($9.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 640.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 589.40.
Cpl Resources Company Profile
Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cpl Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cpl Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.