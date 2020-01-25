Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Craneware (LON:CRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on shares of Craneware in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) target price on shares of Craneware in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CRW stock opened at GBX 1,980 ($26.05) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,359 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,198.74. Craneware has a one year low of GBX 1,615 ($21.24) and a one year high of GBX 3,197 ($42.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $531.17 million and a PE ratio of 36.00.

In related news, insider Will Whitehorn bought 1,171 shares of Craneware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,550 ($33.54) per share, for a total transaction of £29,860.50 ($39,279.79).

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

