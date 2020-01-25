Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.58, approximately 16,586,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 14,257,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

CRON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 3.20.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a net margin of 4,086.41% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 2,080.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 11.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

