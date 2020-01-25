Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.58, approximately 16,586,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 14,257,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.
CRON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 3.20.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 2,080.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 11.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cronos Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRON)
Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.
