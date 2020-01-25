Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCRN. BidaskClub cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, Director W Larry Cash acquired 5,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,001.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher R. Pizzi sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $104,318.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,530.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 126.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 97.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 22.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. 187,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,823. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $389.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

