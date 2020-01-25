CrowdWiz (WIZ) 1-Day Volume Tops $167.00

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 48.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $9,895.00 and $167.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007433 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

WIZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.