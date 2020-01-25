Crown 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,141.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0557 or 0.00000663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, YoBit, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $3,141.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,390.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.66 or 0.03736173 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00735285 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016458 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000423 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,950,570 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Braziliex, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

