Crypto.com Chain (CRO) Price Hits $0.0381 on Major Exchanges

Crypto.com Chain (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Chain has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto.com Chain has a total market capitalization of $371.37 million and $6.21 million worth of Crypto.com Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto.com Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.05 or 0.03089721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00201019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain Token Profile

Crypto.com Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,746,575,342 tokens. The official message board for Crypto.com Chain is medium.com/@crypto.com . The official website for Crypto.com Chain is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Chain is /r/Crypto_com

Crypto.com Chain Token Trading

Crypto.com Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.