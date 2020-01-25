Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Cap Reaches $538,424.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $538,424.00 and $923.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00096977 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,529,996 coins and its circulating supply is 2,365,932 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

