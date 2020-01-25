Cubiex Reaches Market Cap of $249,771.00 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $249,771.00 and approximately $861.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cubiex has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cubiex token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.03153503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00201692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00124726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,297,355 tokens. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports

Buying and Selling Cubiex

Cubiex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

