Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Daseke from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ:DSKE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. 145,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. Daseke has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $209.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($3.97). Daseke had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Daseke will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Daseke by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 611.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

