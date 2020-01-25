DATA (DTA) Market Cap Hits $2.93 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. DATA has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $234,157.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.92 or 0.03086842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00200747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DATA

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,062,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, IDEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Huobi and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

