DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,789.27

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6,789.27 and traded as low as $6,360.00. DCC shares last traded at $6,360.00, with a volume of 194,677 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DCC from GBX 8,640 ($113.65) to GBX 8,312 ($109.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,350 ($109.84) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,068.80 ($106.14).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,493.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,789.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

