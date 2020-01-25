Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,590,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 696,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after acquiring an additional 193,930 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,222,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,723,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,160,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.12. 1,103,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $132.68 and a 1-year high of $180.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $20,371,309.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,509,515.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,578 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,391 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

