Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) will announce $157.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.60 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $157.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $513.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $512.80 million to $513.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $503.62 million, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $507.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Del Taco Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TACO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 91,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $718,160.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,716.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 63,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $469,389.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,601.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,220 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 545.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 14.3% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth $179,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 18.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. 333,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $287.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.23.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

