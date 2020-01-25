Deutsche Bank Trims Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Target Price to GBX 1,650

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

FEVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,487.50 ($32.72).

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 1,533 ($20.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.97. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 1,697.02 ($22.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,015.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,141.68.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 3,380 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,479 ($19.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,990.20 ($65,759.27).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

