Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 541.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

In related news, Director Peter Kolchinsky sold 397,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $9,500,617.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 3,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $71,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,264,096 shares of company stock worth $123,462,978 in the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. 510,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,246. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

