Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $18.84

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.23, but opened at $18.84. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 5,406,378 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 82,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,646,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

