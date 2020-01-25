Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $86.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $96.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.33.

DFS traded down $9.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,376,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $64.86 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.79. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

