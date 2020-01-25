DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $34.55 Average PT from Brokerages

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.55.

DISH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get DISH Network alerts:

NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.74. 3,797,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.33.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $63,152.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth $697,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,719,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,075,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in DISH Network by 48.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after buying an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 71.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after buying an additional 121,127 shares during the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.