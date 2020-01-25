Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dixons Carphone to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dixons Carphone to a sector performer rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dixons Carphone has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 166.67 ($2.19).

Shares of Dixons Carphone stock opened at GBX 147.25 ($1.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 142.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125.64. Dixons Carphone has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Dixons Carphone’s payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

About Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

