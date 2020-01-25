DOWCOIN Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (DOW)

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. DOWCOIN has a total market capitalization of $126,371.00 and $1.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOWCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DOWCOIN has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DOWCOIN alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00037992 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00327906 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011966 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002167 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012278 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008611 BTC.

DOWCOIN Token Profile

DOW is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,810,983 tokens. DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io . DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DOWCOIN

DOWCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOWCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DOWCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOWCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.