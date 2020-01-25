DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of DURECT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DURECT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.20.

NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,252. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.96 million, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 105.07% and a negative return on equity of 119.34%. Equities analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in DURECT by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in DURECT by 36.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in DURECT by 51.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in DURECT by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

