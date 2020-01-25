e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $250,912.00 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,682 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $250,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Tarang Amin sold 17,702 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $283,232.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Tarang Amin sold 61,763 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $1,088,881.69.

On Thursday, November 7th, Tarang Amin sold 41,490 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $807,395.40.

NYSE ELF traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 407,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,869. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $749.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 23.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.