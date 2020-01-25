e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. Sells 8,902 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $142,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $750.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.29.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 23.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.