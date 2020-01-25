e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. Sells 8,902 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $142,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ELF stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $750.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.29.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.
Further Reading: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.