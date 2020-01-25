Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.06. 653,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,169. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $310.33 million, a PE ratio of -81.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.95 million. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $27,653.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 993,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,367.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $67,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at $98,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

