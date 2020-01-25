East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on February 14th

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

East West Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. East West Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.09. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 32.22%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

EWBC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

