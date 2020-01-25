easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,480 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Commerzbank raised their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) target price on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.23) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,395.52 ($18.36).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 1,482.50 ($19.50) on Wednesday. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,435.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,194.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a GBX 43.90 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. easyJet’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,271.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

