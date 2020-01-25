EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ESYJY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America began coverage on EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ESYJY remained flat at $$19.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 338. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. EASYJET PLC/S has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

