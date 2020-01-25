Eden Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Eden has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $944,939.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Eden has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Eden token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

