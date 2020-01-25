Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) PT Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

Shares of ERI stock opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. Eldorado Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,303,720.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,599 shares in the company, valued at $903,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,721,000 after buying an additional 1,789,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,552,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,800,000 after buying an additional 41,669 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,521,000 after buying an additional 4,787,591 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,315,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,234,000 after purchasing an additional 454,691 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.