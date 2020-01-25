Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) PT Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.89.
Shares of ERI stock opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. Eldorado Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.
In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,303,720.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,599 shares in the company, valued at $903,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,721,000 after buying an additional 1,789,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,552,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,800,000 after buying an additional 41,669 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,521,000 after buying an additional 4,787,591 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,315,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,234,000 after purchasing an additional 454,691 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eldorado Resorts
Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.
