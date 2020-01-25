Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a report published on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has a $118.00 price target on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.12.

EA stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,325. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average is $99.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $48,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $570,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,373 shares of company stock worth $9,925,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

