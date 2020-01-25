Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of ENTA stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,449. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.59. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.89. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $106.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $226,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

