Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.70

Endonovo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENDV) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 40147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.

About Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc develops non-invasive electrocuetical devices for regenerative medicine. It is developing Electroceutical Therapy for the treatment of pain and post-surgical edema with a concentration on cosmetic surgeries, including breast augmentation, reduction and reconstruction surgery, rhinoplasty, and liposuction procedures.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.