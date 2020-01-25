EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Hold Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.54.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.49. 4,907,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,711,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.70%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is -1,614.29%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,907 shares in the company, valued at $608,297.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,335,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578,208 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,825 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,052,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,489,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,122,000 after purchasing an additional 278,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,788,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

