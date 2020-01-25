Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,120,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 66,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 166,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,156,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after buying an additional 65,815 shares during the period. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,252,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,351. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.24%.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 1,600 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

