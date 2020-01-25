Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Downgraded by Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EPZM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Epizyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded down $4.32 on Friday, reaching $22.40. 3,890,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.68. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 468.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Analysts predict that Epizyme will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 45,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the second quarter worth about $5,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 7.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 53,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

