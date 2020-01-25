Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Down 16.2%

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s share price dropped 16.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.40, approximately 3,892,205 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 1,618,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Epizyme has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.68.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 468.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Research analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Epizyme by 29.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Epizyme by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,440,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the second quarter worth approximately $5,419,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 133.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 651,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 372,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the second quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

