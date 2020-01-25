Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EL. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Shares of EL stock traded down $3.53 on Friday, reaching $205.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,420,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,074. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.63 and its 200 day moving average is $195.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $125.67 and a one year high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,499,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 583,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 509,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

