Ether Zero Tops 24-Hour Volume of $70,086.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Hotbit and EXX. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $70,086.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.02 or 0.01920863 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00100519 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,479,174 coins and its circulating supply is 167,449,761 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, EXX, Cryptopia and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

