EvenCoin Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $234,064.00 and $454,751.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00038359 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00325953 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012024 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002220 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011230 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007102 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.