Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the quarter. Evergy accounts for 4.3% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $258,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Evergy has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $71.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

