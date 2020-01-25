Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Down 9.5%

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares traded down 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.10, 1,470,578 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 894,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOLS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolus Inc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $422,423.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evolus by 19.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 27.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Evolus by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

