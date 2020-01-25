Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $263.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $263.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a reduce rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Shares of FB traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.94. 11,630,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,249,817. The company has a market cap of $626.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 52-week low of $143.43 and a 52-week high of $222.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 789,360 shares of company stock worth $151,245,323. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

