Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $274.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.75.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,630,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249,817. Facebook has a 12 month low of $143.43 and a 12 month high of $222.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.90. The company has a market cap of $626.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $23,597,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 789,360 shares of company stock worth $151,245,323. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 20.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

