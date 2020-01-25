Facebook’s (FB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $260.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI restated a positive rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,630,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249,817. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $626.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.90. Facebook has a 1-year low of $143.43 and a 1-year high of $222.75.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 789,360 shares of company stock valued at $151,245,323. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

